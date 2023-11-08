New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller

By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new Barbie honors the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is part of the brand’s Inspiring Women series.

She’s remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.

To craft a figure representing her, Mattel says it worked with her estate as well as tribal representatives.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is available for purchase now.

Mankiller received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.

She died of cancer in 2010.

