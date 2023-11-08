A new holiday retail event is coming to Water Street

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Water Street Business Improvement District is unwrapping a new holiday event with discounts and giveaways.

The Downtown Water Street Holiday Hustle is a new retail event featuring at least 15 local businesses. On Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18 different businesses will offer interactive promotions during business hours. The Water Street Vice Chairman, Jeff Frawley, said this event and the Junk and Disorderly Sale are part of a series of events the BID plans to put on with Downtown Eau Claire Inc. In the meantime, they are looking for people to get involved.

“We have a lot of different ideas that are flushed out,” Frawley said. “Anywhere from more retail events to close the street down do a giant block party community cookout type thing. One of the main things that we need is people. We need people to be involved. We need volunteers to come help out with those events.”

People interested in helping out can contact Downtown Eau Claire Inc. at 715-839-4914.

Frawley said each business will be offering a different promotion or discount. He said Estilo Salon will be having a Guest Appreciation Party on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, he said Pioneer Tavern will be offering free beer on Friday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. amongst other discounts and deals from participating businesses.

Some of the Water Street businesses participating in the Holiday Hustle include Estilo Salon, Sound Beauty, Saxy Salon, Details, Truckers Union, Avalon Floral, Willow on Water, Dooley’s Pub, KD Sush, Poke & Noodle, Mona Lisa’s, Pioneer Tavern, The Goat Coffee House, RUR CBD Vape and More, and El Patio.

