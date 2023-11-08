Review panel: Use of deadly force by officers in Rice Lake shooting was justified

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A review panel found that the actions of a Rice Lake Police Department officer and a Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputy in an officer involved shooting in Rice Lake was justified.

According to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department, an “independent administrative use of force review panel” finished evaluating the actions of the officers and deputy involved in the critical incident on Oct. 8, 2023, at the Riverside Arms apartment complex in Rice Lake.

The release says the Panel determined that all of the officers’ and deputy’s actions were within department policy and procedures. They are all cleared from paid administrative leave/duty and they will return to full duty.

The Barron County District Attorney also said on Monday the use of deadly force by officers in the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed.

