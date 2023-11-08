Scattered showers possible tonight; seasonable weather continues in the days ahead

Cloud cover held on today as temperatures climbed up to around average in the upper 40s and around 50. Skies will remain cloudy tonight with scattered showers moving at or after 11pm as a low pressure system slides south and west of the area, while an upper-level shortwave trough moves in from the west. Any rain won’t add up to much, with most places staying around a tenth of an inch or less. Meanwhile, winds will turn breezy from the east-southeast as lows only drop to around 40. The mid-week will bring a continuation of overcast skies with more isolated showers possible as a weak front approaches during the day. Once again, temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A weak front moves through with clouds and isolated showers (WEAU)

On Thursday, a large high pressure system will become established over the Western United States with a low pressure center spinning to our north. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, though strong winds are expected from the west-southwest with gusts between 35 and 40 mph possible. The result will be highs back around average before an upper trough brings a brief cool down on Friday with temperatures in the low 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Looking ahead to this weekend, dry weather looks to stick around as a strong high pressure system grips the region to our south while building northeast. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected with a warming trend initiating as southerly flow starts to return behind the departing high. After reaching the low to mid-40s Saturday, we’ll be in the upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday. The mild weather will linger into early next week as an upper trough digs out over the Pacific Ocean, giving way to a building upper-level ridge over the Central United States. South and southwest flow will continue with a quiet pattern as sunshine dominates. Temperatures look to run several degrees above average in the mid to upper 50s with readings in the low 60s on the table for some locations.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.