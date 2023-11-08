SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 7th
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple Blugolds squads are in action, as the UW-Eau Claire volleyball team faces UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC tournament quarterfinals, while the women’s hockey team takes on Concordia Wisconsin.
Plus, UW-Stout’s men’s hockey team battles with WIAC opponent UW-River Falls.
Finally, a look back at some of the best plays from the WIAA football postseason’s level three in Scene Stealers.
