UW-Green Bay announces major rise in enrollment, UW campuses statewide also see increases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Citing Fall 2023 enrollment data, UW-Green Bay says it’s the fastest growing university in the state, leading all UW schools in enrollment growth this fall.

This announcement from the school comes at the same time the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay provost says the university might eliminate several majors and minors.

UW-Green Bay said in a statement issued Wednesday that its 7.6% year-over-year increase in headcount and 10,338 students now make it the third largest regional comprehensive in Wisconsin.

According to UWGB, enrollment numbers show increases across the lifetime of UW-Green Bay learners in the region:

Undergraduate, non-degree seeking students - 27.5% increase

New incoming freshman - 10.6% increase

Graduate students - 4.4% increase

“UW-Green Bay is an outlier, and in a good way,” said UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kate Burns. “Our access mission and efforts to create an end-to-end educational pipeline for everyone who wants to learn have been instrumental in our growth. Serving students at all stages is working and this is exactly what Northeast Wisconsin needs right now.”

UWGB also said that First Generation student enrollment increased 4.4% over last year, the Hispanic/Latino student population increased 14.6% over last year, and enrolled students from the school’s 16-county footprint increased 6.1% including a 4.6% increase in students from Brown County.

The fall enrollment numbers put UW-Green Bay over the 10,000-student threshold for the first time in university history, the school said.

“Our growth is exciting because it is an important driver of our economy and quality of life in our region,” notes Chancellor Michael Alexander. “We continue to buck enrollment trends, think differently about enrollment, and redefine how we can best serve our communities. This milestone is just the beginning of where we are trying to go and is a proud moment for our faculty and staff that have worked incredibly hard to make it happen.”

In a different announcement, the Universities of Wisconsin also reported an increase.

Enrollment at the Universities of Wisconsin grew by more than 1,700 students this fall to 162,528, according to official 10-day enrollment figures announced on Wednesday.

The enrollment represents the first increase since 2014. The official fall 2022 enrollment was 160,782, the Universities of Wisconsin said.

The enrollment from the 10-day count is up by 2% or more at six of 13 universities. New freshman enrollment across the Universities of Wisconsin increased at 10 of 13 main university campuses. New freshman enrollment of Wisconsin residents is up 3.4% overall. Branch campus enrollment fell by 199 enrollments.

The 10-day enrollment figures for each university totaling 162,528 enrollees are:

UW-Eau Claire: 9,949

UW-Green Bay: 10,338

UW-La Crosse: 10,274

UW-Madison: 50,335

UW-Milwaukee: 22,703

UW Oshkosh: 13,778

UW-Parkside: 4,029

UW-Platteville: 6,700

UW-River Falls: 5,058

UW-Stevens Point: 8,184

UW-Stout: 6,938

UW-Superior: 2,720

UW-Whitewater: 11,522

The enrollment counts are the basis for figures that will be reported to the federal government, though the Universities of Wisconsin say some minor adjustments are still likely to be made.

