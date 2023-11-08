Vietnam veteran Doug Bradley presents “Writing Their Way Home: Veterans’ Stories and Survival”

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Doug Bradley served in Vietnam from November of 1970 to November of 1971.

Now he’s working with Badger Talks to share his story of service.

“I was drafted into the army. They could have made me anything. Luckily, they aligned my skills. I was an English major and a writer, so they applied my skills to my military job. They made me a combat correspondent. Nice thing for me was I carried a pen and not a sword. I pretty much stayed in the rear in the office and worked for a newspaper. Army newspaper, army magazine. But then eventually as we were leaving and withdrawing numbers of troops, I had to go out and do the photography and cover the stories,” says Bradley.

Bradley began documenting his experience after the war because he wanted to help other solders re-adjust back home.

“For me, coming back, it was really about helping other veterans to get back. I knew some of these guys because I met them when I was there. I wrote stories about them. When I got back and saw that the traditional agencies and the population at large wasn’t helping folks. I needed to do that. That was important for me. It was my own therapy,” says Bradley.

Onalaska Public Library adult services librarian, Becca Waschek, says she wanted to emphasize the importance of recognizing veterans.

“About a year ago, I had a patron, who is a veteran, ask me if we had any programs, and he was looking for something in the community where veterans were being honored. And I realized we didn’t have that here. I wanted to be proactive about having something this year,” says Waschek.

Bradley has some advice for anyone who wants to contribute on Veterans’ Day.

“Go up to a veteran and tell him or her welcome home,” says Bradley.

Doug Bradley has written 3 books titled ‘DEROS Vietnam’, ‘We Gotta Get Out of This Place’, and ‘Who’ll Stop The Rain’.

