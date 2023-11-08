Viroqua man arrested in connection with bail jumping, drug charges

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a news release from the County of Vernon Sherriff’s Office, 61-year-old David Duane Kamprud of Viroqua, Wis., was arrested on Nov. 7 as the result of a traffic stop.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, deputy sheriff recognized Kamprud as the driver of a vehicle they saw being driven on County Road B. The deputy was aware of an Apprehension Request for Kamprud that was issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on Oct. 16.

The deputy stopped Kamprud when the vehicle turned onto Vikemyr Road. Kamprud was taken into custody.

Court records show that Kamprud is charged with possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping, offenses alleged to have occurred on January 26, 2023. He pled not guilty to these charges on April 5, 2023.

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477. Online tips can be submitted at www.p3tips.com and callers or anyone submitting a tip will remain anonymous.

