Wisconsin 2024 Election Outlook; What the experts say is key for winning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin voters are once again expected to play a big role with the 2024 elections.

“People in Wisconsin want to see and talk to the person they’re going to vote for. They don’t want to just listen to a bunch of 32 second commercials on radio and TV,” said John Frank, a political analyst for WEAU.

He said Wisconsinites are no different from the rest of the country, also being frustrated with the polarizing issues.

“We have two major conflicts going on around the world. We have difficulty with inflation and high interest rates. There are just a ton of wild cards that are out there. It’s really tough to predict,” said Frank.

He said with Wisconsin being a purple state, the perfect candidate could be someone who as close to the middle of the political spectrum as possible.

“Whoever that is on Election Day is probably the one that’s going to get elected,” said Frank.

Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district was flipped last year, with Brad Paff losing to Derrick Van Orden.

“We didn’t get a lot of support there as much as we expected. I think that’ll be different this time. Realizing the importance of losing that seat and the importance of gaining it back,” said Philip Swanhorst. He chairs the Eau Claire Democratic Party.

Frank said however it all comes down to voter turn out, with the 3rd congressional district being a good example.

“There are six college campuses, UW campuses in the third Congressional District. And so if they can turn out those voters and they vote the way that most campuses are voting right now, this could be one heck of a race at the end,” said Frank.

On the senate front, incumbent Senator Tammy Baldwin is not facing much of a challenge yet from the republicans.

This is not something the Treasure for the Republican Party of Wisconsin Brian Westrate is too concerned about.

“We just want to help people understand that there is a choice, first of all, and what that choice is that you can choose less liberty and bigger government or you can choose more liberty and less government,” said Westrate.

“Let’s not believe after how many decades we’ve had to live with the philosophy that trickle down economics works. It doesn’t,” said Swanhorst.

Swanhorst said there is much more work to be done. Everyone agrees meeting voters face to face is the way to go.

“We got to get out there and tell people what we’ve done and how we want to continue doing what’s good for all the people,” said Swanhorst.

“Whatever candidate is seeking to win the people of Wisconsin, they need to come here. They need to participate in things with us. Secretary Clinton lost the state of Wisconsin because she didn’t come here,” said Westrate.

A recent New York Times/Siena College Poll puts Former President Trump ahead of President Biden in 5 of the key 6 states.

Biden had a narrow lead in Wisconsin.

A new poll introduced Independent Robert Kennedy, which put the two frontrunners at even in some of those key states.

The experts say candidates looking to win Wisconsin in their respective primaries should consider coming to the Badger State to plead their case to voters face to face.

