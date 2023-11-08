“Yes We Can” program prepares students for future

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - One program at the Osseo-Fairchild School District is helping students get hands-on experience.

Students at the Osseo-Fairchild School District are excited to help.

“They go around to all the different areas, learning about the functions of different machines and how they work and then we also take on odd jobs throughout the school,” Frans Carlstrom, a technical education instructor and workforce coordinator, said.

The district’s “Yes We Can” program shows students all they can accomplish.

“It’s just really taking a real focus on individuals and focusing on what they’re capable of doing instead of focusing on all the things that they’re maybe not capable of doing,” Carlstrom said.

So, from building a planter from scratch or tightening a stool, the students are helping out the district one project at a time.

Max Mccune, a student in the “Yes We Can” program said he’s been able to build a stool, a basketball cart and a planter.

“I fixed one of the teacher’s chairs that are wiggly and all that,” Payton Dahl, a student in the “Yes We Can” program said.

The students learn the names of each tool and how to use them.

“There’s the ratchet and a socket,” Mccune said.

Through the program, the students build valuable skills they’ll take with them out into the world.

“We want to teach them the safe way because we want them to be able to use their hands and do these types of things,” Carlstrom said. “We want to make sure they do them safely. So, I think the biggest thing is probably the confidence they have.”

Instilling a sense of pride in each project they complete, while answering all of life’s challenges with “Yes we can!”

