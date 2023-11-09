Cooler end to the week, big warm up next week!

It was another gloomy day across the Chippewa Valley today. And also as we go into the overnight hours tonight, cloud cover is very persistent. However, with high pressure moving closer and low pressure on the way out, clouds will eventually diminish later tonight, making us mostly clear. This will allow temperatures to drop into the mid-30s. The more noticeable thing tonight though, will be the wind. Winds have been very calm today, but they will be on the increase this evening and tonight. West winds will be anywhere between 5-15 mph sustained, but gusts could exceed 25 mph. And this will remain an issue into tomorrow. Winds will increase even more, reaching sustained speeds between 20-30 mph, and gusts close to 40 mph! So make sure you secure any loose objects around your home! We start off sunny tomorrow, but cloud cover will increase from north to south in the afternoon. Highs will be comparable to today, in the mid-40s, and winds will calm down quickly by late afternoon.

Low pressure is moving out, with high pressure trying to settle in across the Midwest. (WEAU)

Friday is going to be the coldest day of the forecast. With persistent northwest flow, cold air is being blown into the area, with a high only around 38º. It will also be another cloudy day. Saturday is still looking mostly cloudy with below average temperatures in the low-40s, but it is the start of a big warm up! As early as Sunday, temperatures will reach the 50s in many locations, and temperatures will continue to climb through the 50s and into the low-60s by the middle part of the week! The reason is a strong ridge building over the central United States, allowing for much milder conditions to develop and spread into the Upper Midwest. It will also start to get a lot sunnier by early next week. So, a little bit of a November heatwave coming up soon!

