Cooling off Friday, ahead of a gradual warm-up and dry weather into next week

After a few days in the clouds, we finally saw some much-welcomed sunshine today as temperatures made it slightly above average in the upper 40s and low 50s. Despite the nicer weather, strong westerly winds were the bigger story with peak wind gusts reported between 30 and 40 mph. The clear conditions will be replaced with cloud cover later tonight as an upper-level shortwave trough builds in from the northwest. A few flurries can’t be ruled out with winds turning lighter from the west and northwest as overnight lows dip to around the freezing mark. We’ll be back to gloomy weather tomorrow as mainly cloudy skies take hold with temperatures heading below average in the upper 30s to around 40.

High pressure moves in as clouds take hold with cooler temperatures (WEAU)

Veteran’s Day weekend is shaping up to be dry for any outdoor plans as surface high pressure slides through and to the northeast. A peek of sunshine can’t be ruled out early Saturday, but much of the day will feature a mostly cloudy sky with seasonable temperatures in the low 40s. On Sunday, we’ll be situated behind the departing high while a warm front lifts into the region. Breezy south-southwest winds coupled with plenty of sunshine will make for a mild end to the weekend as highs reach into the mid-50s. A cold front will then traverse Wisconsin to the southeast Sunday night, only resulting in a wind shift to the west as sunny conditions prevail on Monday with temperatures back in the 50s. The peak of our warm-up looks to come Tuesday and Wednesday, when a large scale upper-level ridge builds over the Central United States with on-going south and southwest flow. Temperatures both days are forecast to reach the low 60s with more sun in store, making it the perfect time to put up Christmas decorations or finish that fall clean-up! By Thursday, the ridge will be nudged further east by an upper trough carving out to the west. Although temperatures will cool slightly in the mid-50s, we’ll still be running just over 10 degrees above average.

