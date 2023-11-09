Curlers gear up for two Eau Claire competitions

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Curling Club have their brooms and rocks at the ready as they prepare for upcoming events in front of their home crowd.

Team Hebert, a team of Eau North and Memorial High School students that took home the gold at the U18 National Curling Championship in January, and other area curlers are preparing for the Metropolis Open Junior Bonspiel and the Junior U21 National Championship. The two competitions are being held here in Eau Claire. Although Team Hebert has already qualified for the national championship in the spring, one curler, Jack Wendtland, said he is looking forward to competing in front of a home crowd this weekend.

“We typically travel a lot for curling, but it’s fun when we have it here so families, sponsors, and friends can come watch,” Wendtland said. “It’s nice to have people support us.”

Team Hebert will hit the ice on Friday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Eau Claire Curling Club at 5530 Fairview Drive. People can watch the curlers in action for free. Then in March, you can catch Team Hebert and other Eau Claire Club Curlers take on this weekend’s winners at the U.S.A. Curling Junior National Championship.

