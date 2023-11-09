CURT FRESETH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Curt Freseth is my hero. He loves me through thick and thin. I have had both of my knees replaced since June 9, 2023. Worst summer ever to have to water my many gardens but he took on the task like a pro. He has taken care of me and waited on me hand and foot and never batted an eye at my every request. He is an excellent nurse. I couldn’t be more thankful to have him as my husband. I am truly blessed and loved. Please give Curt the Sunshine Award.

Artie Freseth

