Give blood and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie “Elf”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross is helping spread Holiday cheer to people that help donate blood.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie Elf, anyone that donates blood at the red cross between November 10th and 30th will receive a special pair of elf and red cross socks.

To donate, you will need a blood donor card, a driver’s license, or two other forms of identification.

For more information on where to give blood, you can head here.

