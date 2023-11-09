Give blood and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie “Elf”

Blood donors who give anytime from Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of these...
Blood donors who give anytime from Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of these Elf+American Red Cross socks, according to information from the American Red Cross.(American Red Cross)
By Eleanor Bland
Nov. 9, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross is helping spread Holiday cheer to people that help donate blood.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie Elf, anyone that donates blood at the red cross between November 10th and 30th will receive a special pair of elf and red cross socks.

To donate, you will need a blood donor card, a driver’s license, or two other forms of identification.

For more information on where to give blood, you can head here.

