EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Eau Claire Global Market will be held Saturday, November 11, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at First Congregational UCC Church.

The church is located at 310 Broadway Street in Eau Claire.

The market offers global, fairly traded handcrafted products and food items that promote sustainable livelihoods.

