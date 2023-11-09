La Crosse inmate accused of possessing child pornography

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is accused of uploading child pornography to a web-based app.

According to a criminal complaint, 40-year-old Matthew Copus of La Crosse, Wis., is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who was alerted that a Dropbox user had uploaded videos of suspected child pornography.

A search warrant was given for Copus’ Dropbox account where authorities found several photos and videos of child pornography.

Copus was an inmate of La Crosse County Jail when the tip was received. An additional search warrant was given for the phone he had on him when he was booked, which was also found to contain photos and videos of child pornography.

