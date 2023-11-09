La Crosse inmate accused of possessing child pornography

La Crosse County inmate accused of possessing child pornography
La Crosse County inmate accused of possessing child pornography(Courtesy: La Crosse County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is accused of uploading child pornography to a web-based app.

According to a criminal complaint, 40-year-old Matthew Copus of La Crosse, Wis., is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who was alerted that a Dropbox user had uploaded videos of suspected child pornography.

A search warrant was given for Copus’ Dropbox account where authorities found several photos and videos of child pornography.

Copus was an inmate of La Crosse County Jail when the tip was received. An additional search warrant was given for the phone he had on him when he was booked, which was also found to contain photos and videos of child pornography.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco
Costco in Eau Claire to now open Nov. 30
Demitrius Major (left) and Kawan Robinson (right)
2 suspects in custody following string of vehicle break-ins in Eau Claire County
Ian Johnson, 19, playing the saxophone at his home in Eau Claire, WI
UWEC former Jazz student finds new dreams after experiencing chronic symptoms
According to a news release from the County of Vernon Sherriff’s Office, 61-year-old David...
Viroqua man arrested in connection with bail jumping, drug charges
Three Eau Claire Memorial athletes signed their National Letters of Intent
National Signing Day

Latest News

National Drug Take Back Day
Wisconsin collects most meds across U.S. during fall Drug Take Back Day
The Tomah VA Medical Center serves about 28,000 veterans in 16 counties in Wisconsin and...
Tomah VA Medical Center Veterans Day ceremony
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (11/9/23)
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (11/9/23)
Gov. Evers says he would sign current GOP-backed ballot pre-processing bill