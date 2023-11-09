Monroe County woman accused of shooting her boyfriend

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Judy Herrewig is accused of shooting her boyfriend, 75-year-old Daniel Ray, during a fight.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call placed by Ray in the area of Novell Avenue in the Township of Glendale, Wis., at approximately 1:05 a.m. Ray reported that Herrewig fired a handgun at him during the argument.

Ray was treated for his injuries.

Both were arrested and released from jail after posting bond.

Both face domestic violence-related charges.

They’ve been ordered to not to have contact with each other or drink alcohol.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

