Monroe County woman accused of shooting her boyfriend

GLENDALE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Judy Herrewig is accused of shooting her boyfriend, 75-year-old Daniel Ray, during a fight.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call placed by Ray in the area of Novell Avenue in the Township of Glendale, Wis., at approximately 1:05 a.m. Ray reported that Herrewig fired a handgun at him during the argument.

Ray was treated for his injuries.

Both were arrested and released from jail after posting bond.

Both face domestic violence-related charges.

They’ve been ordered to not to have contact with each other or drink alcohol.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.