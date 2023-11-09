National Signing Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some of the top athletes from around the Chippewa Valley signed their National Letter of Intent to compete in athletics at the Division 1 and 2 levels.

At Eau Claire Memorial, Gabriella Augustyn, Ella Gunderson, and Will Schlitz signed their NLI’s. Augustyn will join Harvard Swimming and Diving next fall. Gunderson will continue her volleyball career at Northwest Missouri State University. Schlitz, the reigning state golf champion, will play at St. Thomas University.

At Chippewa Falls, Easton Bobb, Makenna Johnston, Sophie Robinson, and Paige Steinmetz all put pen to paper. Bobb will play Division 1 baseball as a pitcher for St. Thomas. Johnston will continue her softball career at Winona State. Robinson, the reigning Big Rivers Volleyball Player of the Year, will play at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Steinmetz, the 2022 Big Rivers Volleyball Player of the Year, will continue her career at Southwest Minnesota State.

In Altoona, Trent Cornell, Amelia Pederson, and Rylee Spindler all signed their commitments. Cornell will play baseball at San Francisco University. Pederson will continue her soccer career at Viterbo. Spindler will continue her career on the softball diamond at Belmont University.

Eau Claire North’s Maddie Parker signed her letter of intent to play softball at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

In Rice Lake, Adam Anderegg and Eliana Sheplee signed their NLI’s. Anderegg will continue his swimming career at Valparaiso. Sheplee will both play basketball and run track at the University of Northern Iowa.

In Elk Mound, Kaden Russo committed to play baseball at the Concordia University-St. Paul.

Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter will run for South Dakota State’s cross country and track and field teams.

Eleva-Strum teammates, Jake Bjerke and Tyler Webb, both signed commitments to continue their baseball careers. Bjerke will play for Winona State, while Webb will play for UW-Eau Claire.

