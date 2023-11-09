Onalaska man accused of recording people in bathroom stalls

By Eleanor Bland
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Onalaska man is charged with two counts of Invasion of Privacy in La Crosse County.

According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department was notified on October 25th that a man was caught using his phone to record over a bathroom stall at JC Penney’s located inside Valley View Mall in La Crosse.

The man was taken into custody and identified as Todd J. Erickson.

Investigators found that Erickson had two cell phones with several photos, including two that were taken on August 15th at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Onalaska. The complaint says the photos showed inappropriate images taken in the bathroom stalls there.

A Farm and Fleet store manager identified an employee in some of the images and said he is a minor.

Erickson has a preliminary hearing scheduled in La Crosse County court on Nov. 15.

