Orlando flight a big hit at Central Wisconsin Airport

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been about a month since Avelo flights have been taking off from Central Wisconsin Airport to Orlando. More flights are what people have been asking for and now the airport is busier than normal.

A shorter drive that is closer to home and Avelo is offering cheaper flights.

“People are enjoying it. It’s just another travel option, hearing a lot of positive comments about the direct flight to Orlando less than three hours from the Central Wisconsin Airport you’re there,” said Central Wisconsin Airport Director Brian Grefe.

Plus the flight can work with your schedule.

“You can go Thursday afternoon, get back Sunday afternoon, so you don’t have to take much vacation time. It’s an affordable family vacation,” said Grefe.

Not only that but since Avelo isn’t regional or a big national carrier Brian Grefe says those flights seem to be doing better than most.

“It’s not impacted quite as much with the pilot shortage. They are a smaller airline, so they only have a limited number of resources available,” said Grefe.

But Central Wisconsin Airport isn’t done. Orlando could just be the beginning.

“As this Orlando route is supported and as it continues to do well they will certainly look at adding additional frequencies potentially to Orlando and those additional destinations,” said Grefe.

Those possible destination include Fort Myer, Phoenix and Las Vegas. For now, Grefe says Orlando is the place to go. So if you plan on taking a holiday trip book it now.

