Raptors are dying, you could be part of the reason why

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Educational Group, Inc. (REGI) has warned Wisconsinittes of the unintended consequences of pest control methods. The organization highlighted the potential harm to raptors due to the use of rodenticides.

REGI has observed a rising concern as people resort to various pest control techniques, with some methods inadvertently introducing poison into the raptor’s food system. It’s not a direct act of killing the raptors, but rather a consequence of introducing poison into the ecosystem.

People use poison to kill rats or other household pests but those pests don’t die right away. They go back outside where a raptor can eat them and simultaneously consume the poison inside them.

REGI has noticed an increase in the number of poisoned raptors during the colder months. Marge Gibson, the Executive Director and Founder of REGI explained the connection.

“Now is when mice are coming into the house (to escape the cold), ” she said.

When rodents infiltrate homes, people often resort to lethal methods, including rodenticides, making raptors susceptible to poisoned prey.

Gibson stressed raptors play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

“Tiny little birds like this can eat three mice a day… these are what kills rodents, naturally,” Gibson said. “Without these natural predators, the rodent population can grow exponentially.”

Approximately 40% of the animals brought to REGI for rehabilitation show signs of toxin exposure. Among them are a young red-tailed hawk and a barred owl, both displaying severe symptoms of poisoning. Gibson expressed her concern, stating, “It’s hard to watch them knowing first of all, that this is a human-caused problem. And, you know, one that can be avoided.”

Gibson said poison should only be used as a last resort and there are a variety of more humane methods to keep your home pest-free.

“There are lots of easy ways to trap rodents, rat traps or some other snap traps work,” Gibson said. “You have to learn where to put them alongside of houses, next to a wall, that sort of thing for them to be effective but they’re great. If you have a mouse, you’ll catch it.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.