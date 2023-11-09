Raptors are dying, you could be part of the reason why

By Sloane Wick
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Educational Group, Inc. (REGI) has warned Wisconsinittes of the unintended consequences of pest control methods. The organization highlighted the potential harm to raptors due to the use of rodenticides.

REGI has observed a rising concern as people resort to various pest control techniques, with some methods inadvertently introducing poison into the raptor’s food system. It’s not a direct act of killing the raptors, but rather a consequence of introducing poison into the ecosystem.

People use poison to kill rats or other household pests but those pests don’t die right away. They go back outside where a raptor can eat them and simultaneously consume the poison inside them.

REGI has noticed an increase in the number of poisoned raptors during the colder months. Marge Gibson, the Executive Director and Founder of REGI explained the connection.

“Now is when mice are coming into the house (to escape the cold), ” she said.

When rodents infiltrate homes, people often resort to lethal methods, including rodenticides, making raptors susceptible to poisoned prey.

Gibson stressed raptors play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

“Tiny little birds like this can eat three mice a day… these are what kills rodents, naturally,” Gibson said. “Without these natural predators, the rodent population can grow exponentially.”

Approximately 40% of the animals brought to REGI for rehabilitation show signs of toxin exposure. Among them are a young red-tailed hawk and a barred owl, both displaying severe symptoms of poisoning. Gibson expressed her concern, stating, “It’s hard to watch them knowing first of all, that this is a human-caused problem. And, you know, one that can be avoided.”

Gibson said poison should only be used as a last resort and there are a variety of more humane methods to keep your home pest-free.

“There are lots of easy ways to trap rodents, rat traps or some other snap traps work,” Gibson said. “You have to learn where to put them alongside of houses, next to a wall, that sort of thing for them to be effective but they’re great. If you have a mouse, you’ll catch it.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco
Costco in Eau Claire to now open Nov. 30
Demitrius Major (left) and Kawan Robinson (right)
2 suspects in custody following string of vehicle break-ins in Eau Claire County
According to a news release from the County of Vernon Sherriff’s Office, 61-year-old David...
Viroqua man arrested in connection with bail jumping, drug charges
Ian Johnson, 19, playing the saxophone at his home in Eau Claire, WI
UWEC former Jazz student finds new dreams after experiencing chronic symptoms
Three Eau Claire Memorial athletes signed their National Letters of Intent
National Signing Day

Latest News

Eau Claire Global Market (11/09/23)
Eau Claire Global Market (11/09/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/09/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/09/23)
Blood donors who give anytime from Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of these...
Give blood and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie “Elf”
Smishing scams
Better Business Bureau lists the 12 Scams of Christmas
Gas pump (FILE)
How gas prices have changed in Wisconsin in the last week, Nov. 3-9