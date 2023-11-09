ROB SCOTT & EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL FOOTBALL TEAM

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Coach Rob Scott and the entire Eau Claire Memorial Football team for the Sunshine Award. They welcomed my son, AJ, this season with such generosity, enthusiasm, and joy. They invited AJ, who has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair, to be their honorary captain at the home games this season, but also to join their team dinners every Thursday. The smile on my son’s face during every interaction was shining and shining bright. They genuinely wanted AJ to be part of their team and show him so much love. They take the time to talk to AJ, cheer him on during intensive therapy and make him part of their pregame activities. I can’t express the joy in my heart to see these players and coaches interact with AJ. This has been a top moment in my son’s life and he is never going to forget the love this team showed him. I am grateful for people who love their community! It is more than football for these kind humans, it’s love.

Sandi Basley

