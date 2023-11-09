Six students from Eau Claire Memorial High School to march in NYC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we get closer to Thanksgiving, many people start to think of the food and desserts going with the big meal. Yet, some students from Eau Claire Memorial High School are thinking about apples or the big apple.

“They’ll be able to watch on Thanksgiving for the rest of their lives saying I got to do that,” Eric Dasher, the Eau Claire Memorial High School band director said.

For the last nine years, students at EC Memorial have been chosen for a rare opportunity.

“Normally the students, when they march or when they perform, they perform to several hundred, maybe a couple thousand people,” Dasher said. “They’ll get to perform for 2 to 3 million people on the streets of New York City.”

This year, Erin Holzinger, Kietra Malone, Oscar Vlcek, Sam Wojnowski, Nathan Phillips, and Emma Phillips were selected for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

“I always watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Kietra Malone, alto saxophone at EC Memorial said. “So, to actually be a part of that and like live in the moment is going to be so thrilling.”

The students had to submit a video application, play a song, and march. Then a few months later, they heard back.

“We started crying about it, but it was super fun and exciting,” Malone said.

The band accepts 185 musicians from across the country, attesting to the talents of each student.

“The fact that there’s six of us going from this school alone, from just this town in Wisconsin is crazy,” Erin Holzinger, a clarinet at EC Memorial said. “It feels like we have a big part in this band and that’s really special.”

“We help kids do amazing things and that’s kind of all we do is we just try to steer them in the direction that they need to go. It’s really up to the student to achieve what they achieve,” Dasher said. “Time and time again we have students that reach these goals.”

The students will be leaving for New York the Saturday before Thanksgiving and will head back the Friday after.

