Stephanie Foulk, a nurse with Mayo Home Health Services, has helped immensely in the care of my 90-year-old mom at my home. She has shown me ways I can be of service to my mom. She is attentive to our needs, is humorous, very knowledgeable, and a delight to work with. She absolutely deserves a Sunshine Award.

Mary Slobodnik

