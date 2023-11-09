UWEC former Jazz student finds new dreams after experiencing chronic symptoms

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Playing in big bands was the dream for University of Wisconsin Eau Claire Sophomore Ian Johnson.

“When I came in as a freshman, I was one of those extremely enthusiastic kids that wanted to take on literally everything,” said Johnson.

He worked an internship with the Pablo Center, played in a jazz band, with the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, a string quartet, coached wrestling at his old high school Memorial High and even worked on his body building career.

“And, at first it seemed doable. So, I never really gave myself a chance to rest.”

But over the winter months, he developed COVID-19 and Norovirus. It took him out for a bit, but he managed to get back into some commitments, like the university cabaret and other projects.

“About this time, I have been getting these pretty regular headaches. I’d say once a week I’d get a little bit of a headache, and I’d be like ‘oh, man!’”

That was only the beginning of his symptoms.

“Around the time this ailment started, I was starting to experience a lot more hearing loss in my left ear when I was playing in these big bands. And I started to experience a little bit of hearing loss in my right ear,” said Johnson. “I was like, wait. If I want to hear the birds chirping in the morning, and I want to hear my children laughing in the future, I can’t do this anymore. I can’t continue to be a Jazz Saxophone performance major. Because to this day, I am still having to wear a hearing aid.”

The doctors he had been seeing could not figure out what was wrong with him. Johnson said he had been to the emergency room numerous times. He also said the doctors had their suspicions, but there was no way to either connect the symptoms to his COVID diagnosis or his time on the wrestling mat.

He weighed over 200lbs, but rapidly lost the weight because he had been unable to do much with being sick. What hurt him the most however was that realization of his dreams in joining big bands were practically over.

“And I started to get more and more detached from my community,” said Johnson. “I found myself falling into the first depression of my life. I went from the kid who said yes to everything to the kid who’s hiding in his bedroom every day.”

Johnson said the days went by.

“Over the course of these 8 months of terrible, terrible, terrible times, I was writing this poetry about how I was feeling,” said Johnson. “And one thing about writing poetry, is that you can translate that poetry into song lyrics. Eventually I was sitting over the summer and was like, rather than sitting here and doing nothing, I’m going to get on my computer, and I’m going to start producing.”

So he called up some friends from school and the music scene. Together they helped with producing Johnson’s album, The FairyTale Suite. All the music being inspired by that 8 month depression.

“But after I found, this music production stuff, I started to figure out, wait, this is my purpose,” said Johnson. “With that, getting an advertising and multimedia degree, I can also implement my music production into there.”

He also owed his comeback to his faith in God. Johnson said it helped him realize there was no point in being scared, but to just roll with the punches.

The album also helped him realize he could help motivate others who may feel like their dreams are no longer valid.

“I want to be able to prove to others that because I have a disability, because I have a problem, it doesn’t mean I can’t be the same kid that I was last year,” said Johnson.

He plans on going to graduate school to continue his studies in music production.

As far as his symptoms go, the cause remains unknown. Johnson does say however, treatments he is receiving are helping with improving his symptoms.

There are many projects the young musician and producer is working on.

Here is a link to his latest projects.

