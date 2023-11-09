WAGNER TAILS: Ryan

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ryan is one of the senior cats available for adoption at the Buffalo County Humane Association.

He showed up at someone’s home, trying to let himself inside. His rescuer noticed he held his head a little tilted, and reached out to BCHA for assistance.

It turns out, he had a serious ear infection. He still tilts his head and can be a little wobbly, which could be the result of nerve damage from the ear infection.

The shelter’s vet estimates Ryan is 10 to 12 years old. Caretakers at BCHA say Ryan loves people and getting head scratches.

He’s on a prescription diet food for his kidneys, which he’ll need to stay on. Ryan is also looking for either a single story home, or a home where stairs can be blocked off so he doesn’t try to navigate them.

While he does have some lifestyle restrictions, Ryan still has a playful side. Click HERE for the adoption application.

