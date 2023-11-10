2 charged with aiding suspect in Hixton home invasion

Pamela Lien and James Syverson are charged with aiding invasion suspect Anthony Sylvester.
Pamela Lien and James Syverson are charged with aiding invasion suspect Anthony Sylvester.(Courtesy: Jackson County Sherriff's Office)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man and a woman now face charges in relation to the October Hixton home invasion.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old James Syverson and 64-year-old Pamela Lien, both of Taylor, Wis., were arrested on the morning of Nov. 7 and are charged with conspiracy to commit harboring or aiding a felon.

During the search for the suspect, 32-year-old Anthony Sylvester, authorities learned that Syverson and Lien were helping him elude law enforcement.

Sylvester was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with attempted first degree homicide. Additional charges were recommended to the DA.

Syverson received a $1,000 signature bond. Lien received a $2,000 signature bond.

Syverson and Lien are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gavel
Onalaska man accused of recording people in bathroom stalls
74-year-old Judy Herrewig is accused of shooting her boyfriend, 75-year-old Daniel Ray, during...
Monroe County woman accused of shooting her boyfriend
Ian Johnson, 19, playing the saxophone at his home in Eau Claire, WI
UWEC former Jazz student finds new dreams after experiencing chronic symptoms
Generic police lights
Review panel: Use of deadly force by officers in Rice Lake shooting was justified
Surveillance video shows a deer dash up, leap over two parked cars and slam into the bed of a...
WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck

Latest News

13 First Alert Forecast (11/10/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/10/23)
Ezra McCandless (2021)
Woman convicted in Dunn County homicide denied new trial
29th Annual ‘Give a Kid a Book’
Veteran's Day First Alert Forecast 550AM