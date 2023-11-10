2 charged with aiding suspect in Hixton home invasion

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man and a woman now face charges in relation to the October Hixton home invasion.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old James Syverson and 64-year-old Pamela Lien, both of Taylor, Wis., were arrested on the morning of Nov. 7 and are charged with conspiracy to commit harboring or aiding a felon.

During the search for the suspect, 32-year-old Anthony Sylvester, authorities learned that Syverson and Lien were helping him elude law enforcement.

Sylvester was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with attempted first degree homicide. Additional charges were recommended to the DA.

Syverson received a $1,000 signature bond. Lien received a $2,000 signature bond.

Syverson and Lien are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.