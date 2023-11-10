29th Annual ‘Give a Kid a Book’

(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time to once again to ‘Give a Kid a Book’ for the holiday season.

The friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is holding its 29th annual program.

Every holiday season, this program donates books to local agencies in the community supporting families in need.

You can help by donating money to the friends of the library, participate in Books-A-Million’s holiday book drive now through December 10th or leave donations of new, unwrapped books now through December 16 at the friends of the library bookstore.

