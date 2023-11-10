CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Veterans scammed

Brown County's director of veteran benefits has seen an alarming rise in scams. They often start with a phone call.
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we approach Veterans Day, we have an important Consumer First Alert to help stop scammers targeting our veterans and their families.

Brown County Director of Veteran Services Joe Aulik says in his 25 years helping veterans he’s seen an alarming rise in scams.

“I’ve heard of veterans losing $50,000,” Aulik said.

Pension poachers and other scams.

“Our veteran population, especially the older, they’re very trusting, and someone calls on the phone and says they’re from a VA something -- they use VA very loosely, they think it’s the Veterans Administration -- know how to target those people,” Aulik said.

The Better Business Bureau says last year military active-duty, veterans and spouses reported significantly higher financial losses to scams and fraud.

Aulik is especially concerned about pension poachers. It’s a financial scam targeting veterans benefits.

People will claim to be your advocate, financial planners, or affiliated with the military.

They’ll claim to help evaluate your situation for VA benefits.

They use high pressure tactics and charge high fees.

Aulik says do not pay to get benefits. Applying for VA benefits is free.

Scammers are also taking advantage of a new law. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, expands access to VA health care benefits for more than 5 million vets who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Survivors of veterans who died are also eligible.

According to a survey by AARP, nearly two-thirds of veterans don’t know they can receive this free assistance. This has made veterans vulnerable to con artists.

Veterans should know that you never have to pay for earned benefits.

Report any suspected fraud to your county veterans office.

According to the 2022 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, military consumers (active-duty military, spouses, and veterans) reported significantly higher median financial losses ($238) than non-military consumers ($163). Active-duty military reported losing significantly more money ($490) than military spouses ($248) and veterans ($200).

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gavel
Onalaska man accused of recording people in bathroom stalls
74-year-old Judy Herrewig is accused of shooting her boyfriend, 75-year-old Daniel Ray, during...
Monroe County woman accused of shooting her boyfriend
Ian Johnson, 19, playing the saxophone at his home in Eau Claire, WI
UWEC former Jazz student finds new dreams after experiencing chronic symptoms
Generic police lights
Review panel: Use of deadly force by officers in Rice Lake shooting was justified
Surveillance video shows a deer dash up, leap over two parked cars and slam into the bed of a...
WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck

Latest News

The statue is made of bronze and is surrounded by 438 granite bricks.
La Crosse City Vision Foundation builds Veterans’ Memorial Statue
13 First Alert Forecast (11/10/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/10/23)
Pamela Lien and James Syverson are charged with aiding invasion suspect Anthony Sylvester.
2 charged with aiding suspect in Hixton home invasion
Ezra McCandless (2021)
Woman convicted in Dunn County homicide denied new trial