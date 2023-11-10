ECCHA set to open new building next summer

New building for ECCHA is set to open next summer.
New building for ECCHA is set to open next summer.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In just a few months, dozens of cats and dogs will have a new place to stay as they await adoption.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association’s new building is currently under construction. ECCHA executive director, Shelley Janke said it will come with many improvements.

They will be adding more dog kennels and extra outdoor space for the animals to run around. One of the biggest upgrades is a surgical suite which will allow the shelter to perform on site medical procedures.

“We have great vet partners in our community, in our area that work with us, but it’s still a cost for us to transport all of our animals that we want to spay and neuter before adoption out to local veterinarians. So by bringing that in-house, it does save some resources for the shelter, which hopefully then can help more animals,” Janke said.

Janke said construction is making good progress and they will begin moving this spring. A grand opening is expected to happen in the summer.

