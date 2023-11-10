Fall Creek woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from work

By Eleanor Bland
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman from Fall Creek has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.

Jeanie Fredericksen made the pleas in Eau Claire County Court today after being charged with two counts of theft in a business setting. She was then given a 48 month deferred agreement and ordered to pay court costs.

According to court documents, the owner of The Shed in Altoona noticed in April of last year that money was missing from the register.

The owner suspected Fredericksen, and installed security cameras.

She was caught taking more than 40 thousand dollars from the store.

