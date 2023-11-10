La Crosse City Vision Foundation builds Veterans’ Memorial Statue

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse City Vision Foundation has built a bronze veterans’ memorial statue and 438 granite brick array at Riverside Park. La Crosse City Vision vice president, Carol Gross, says the project was years in the making.

“Eight years ago I actually was thinking of our veterans, how we wanted a place for people in our community to come down and sit and reminisce their loved ones. We had a dream to have this veterans memorial down here, and it is finally here after COVID,” says Gross.

La Crosse City Vision Foundation architect, Val Schute, says support from local organizations helped the project after COVID.

“This was not something that had a really clean start time because COVID put a hole in this and it took a little bit longer. What was helpful is that the idea survived that whole thing and it was able to be realized. And with that more people got involved,” says Schute.

The foundation has built statues at Riverside Park before, but this is the first time they built a veterans statue there.

“All I could think of is we didn’t have anything for our families with veterans and their loved ones. So it’s going to be nice that someone can come down here at the veterans memorial and take a seat, reminisce, look at the beautiful Mississippi, and also see the Mississippi bridge,” says Gross.

Schute says the park is a great place to have the statue because many people will be able to see it.

“This idea of the landing spot for off the river is for all these tour boats that are coming in. This is giving them our veterans recognition at this critical part. We’re a river town and this is really where it happens,” says Schute.

Some of the major sponsors for the project include The Weber Group, Optum Serve, Pischke Motors, and Kwik Trip.

If you know a veteran, you can have their name dedicated on one of the bricks around the statue. A 6x6 inch brick costs $500, and a 12x12 inch brick costs $1,000.

