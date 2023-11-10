Menomonie Middle School holds Veterans Day program

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Veterans Day being observed tomorrow, many schools and organizations paid their respects today.

The Menomonie Middle School held a special program honoring all those who served.

The gym was packed with students, community members, and veterans to recognize the sacrificed they each made in service of our country.

At the start of the program one student spoke about the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Memorial day is a day to remember those who gave their life and Veterans Day honors all who served in the U.S. armed forces.

Special guest, Gary Carlberg, depicted a solider after the battle of Gettysburg and made a speech thanking the over 40 million Americans who served. He said younger generations need to understand freedom doesn’t come free.

“It’s important for them to learn history, not to pass the test, but it’s a life lesson that is so important for us to understand the bigger picture and to appreciate those that have made those sacrifices and to obviously instill patriotism because without others joining the service or supporting those that serve our country, you know, we need that continuous flow of those soldiers, sailors and marines,” Carlberg said.

All veterans present were asked to stand and the crowd applauded them for their service. The program ended with taps, retirement of the colors, and a gun salute in front of the school.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.