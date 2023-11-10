Newborn’s remains found at recycling center in Massachusetts

Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found...
Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found there.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Mass. (WCVB) - Officials in southeast Massachusetts said a newborn’s remains were found at a recycling center Thursday morning.

Rochester police said workers stopped production at Zero Waste Solutions in Plymouth County and called 911.

This is the same facility where the body of another baby was recovered in April.

The medical examiner’s office is helping police to investigate.

Regarding the April case, police said the evidence suggests that child’s mother could have ties to Martha’s Vineyard.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gavel
Onalaska man accused of recording people in bathroom stalls
74-year-old Judy Herrewig is accused of shooting her boyfriend, 75-year-old Daniel Ray, during...
Monroe County woman accused of shooting her boyfriend
Ian Johnson, 19, playing the saxophone at his home in Eau Claire, WI
UWEC former Jazz student finds new dreams after experiencing chronic symptoms
Generic police lights
Review panel: Use of deadly force by officers in Rice Lake shooting was justified
Surveillance video shows a deer dash up, leap over two parked cars and slam into the bed of a...
WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck

Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion following an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from...
Thousands sheltering at Gaza City’s hospitals flee as Israel-Hamas war closes in
13 First Alert Forecast (11/10/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/10/23)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the chamber at the Capitol in Washington,...
New Speaker Mike Johnson grasps for a funding plan with a government shutdown rapidly approaching
This photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame shows their 2023 inductees. From left,...
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame
Pamela Lien and James Syverson are charged with aiding invasion suspect Anthony Sylvester.
2 charged with aiding suspect in Hixton home invasion