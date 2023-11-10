Senator Jesse James speaks to crowd of Veterans at L.E. Phillips Senior Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Senior Center helped honor Veterans this morning with an early celebration of Veterans Day.

State Senator Jesse James spoke at the center as part of the event.

Senator James served in the U.S. Army Air Defense for 6 years, and is a Persian Gulf War Veteran.

He spoke about his service, and all of the different people he was able to meet along the way.

He also spoke on Veteran’s mental health, and the war that they continue to fight even when they make it back home.

“It’s okay to talk about things. It’s okay to share. It makes me feel better to be able to be vulnerable and share what we experience as human beings because we are human beings and we do not have everything together.”

Senator James also mentioned the resources that are available to veterans in need through the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

