Senator Jesse James speaks to crowd of Veterans at L.E. Phillips Senior Center

Senator Jesse James
Senator Jesse James(WEAU)
By Oscar Sexauer
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Senior Center helped honor Veterans this morning with an early celebration of Veterans Day.

State Senator Jesse James spoke at the center as part of the event.

Senator James served in the U.S. Army Air Defense for 6 years, and is a Persian Gulf War Veteran.

He spoke about his service, and all of the different people he was able to meet along the way.

He also spoke on Veteran’s mental health, and the war that they continue to fight even when they make it back home.

“It’s okay to talk about things. It’s okay to share. It makes me feel better to be able to be vulnerable and share what we experience as human beings because we are human beings and we do not have everything together.”

Senator James also mentioned the resources that are available to veterans in need through the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco
Costco in Eau Claire to now open Nov. 30
Demitrius Major (left) and Kawan Robinson (right)
2 suspects in custody following string of vehicle break-ins in Eau Claire County
Ian Johnson, 19, playing the saxophone at his home in Eau Claire, WI
UWEC former Jazz student finds new dreams after experiencing chronic symptoms
According to a news release from the County of Vernon Sherriff’s Office, 61-year-old David...
Viroqua man arrested in connection with bail jumping, drug charges
Three Eau Claire Memorial athletes signed their National Letters of Intent
National Signing Day

Latest News

Local Veterans Honored with Special Salute and Story Display
Local Veterans Honored with Special Salute and Story Display
A brandy old fashioned is displayed on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 in Madison, Wis.
In Wisconsin, old fashioneds come with brandy. Lawmakers make it somewhat official
L.E. Phillips Senior Center Honors Veterans
L.E. Phillips Senior Center Honors Veterans
National Drug Take Back Day
Wisconsin collects most meds across U.S. during fall Drug Take Back Day