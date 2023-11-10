SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 9th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Blugolds volleyball team looks to upset UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC tournament semifinals.

Plus, UW-River Falls also looking for an upset against UW-Platteville in the other semifinal.

For the first time in 29 years, the Thorp football team prepares for a chance to win a state championship game.

Finally, Eau Claire Memorial standout swimmer Gabrielle Augustyn readies for a run at multiple state titles.

