SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 9th
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Blugolds volleyball team looks to upset UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC tournament semifinals.
Plus, UW-River Falls also looking for an upset against UW-Platteville in the other semifinal.
For the first time in 29 years, the Thorp football team prepares for a chance to win a state championship game.
Finally, Eau Claire Memorial standout swimmer Gabrielle Augustyn readies for a run at multiple state titles.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.