Thorp makes first football state final since 1994

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After defeating McDonell last Friday, the Thorp Cardinals football program returns to the WIAA state championship game.

The return marks Thorp’s first title matchup in 29 years, looking for their first trophy in 30 years.

A thrilling double pass put the Cardinals up 16-0 to open their semifinal matchup against McDonell, before forcing a late turnover, halting a comeback, and punching their ticket to the 8-player title game.

“I didn’t even think Logan threw the ball honestly,” said junior wide receiver and cornerback Dylan Mattson. “When he threw it to me, and I just saw it in the air, I was like, ‘All right, I have to go make a play,’ and then it was just insane.”

“On that 4th down, we’re going for it, and Dylan Mattson is standing right next to me keeps saying, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God,’ and then we get the first down, he’s like ‘Oh my God. We’re going to state! Oh my God. We’re going to state!’ He said it about 17 times,” remarked head coach Keldric Stokes. “He would not stop saying, ‘Oh my God,’ but that’s what it meant to us.”

Thorp’s victory marks their first return to the state finals since 1994, and their first as an 8-player program.

“It’s amazing. It’s unreal,” said senior offensive tackle Dorian Neisius. “It’s been 30 years since we won a state championship. To be in that situation, to win another, I mean, It’s just amazing.”

“It’s always something you dream,” stated junior wide receiver and linebacker Landon Penk. “You see the big kids playing on TV, and you always hope that can be you one day, and we’re finally here. It’s kind of still a bit surreal, but it’ll be fun.”

“After the end of the game when me and Dylan {Mattson} started hugging, like, ‘We’re going to state,’ like, that was the best feeling I’ve ever had in a long time,” said senior wide receiver and cornerback Braden Schultze.

The history of the program is not lost on these players, with some having relatives who wore the Cardinals jersey during those state title runs.

“Some of our friends’ dads played on the team, so it’s cool to like, talk to them and see like, what they did back then, what they did with their hair, and what we’re doing with ours now,” remarked a bleached-blond Mattson.

“It’s just kind of crazy,” said Penk, one of the players whose fathers played on the 1993-94 teams. “They’re always here supporting us. The last couple of weeks we’ve had really big crowds cheering us on, willing to do anything for us, and just, always there backing us.”

Thorp’s support from the community is evident through their run at a state championship, including a welcoming party following their victory over McDonell.

“It was, literally the whole town. It was awesome,” said Stokes. “We get into town, and everyone’s got their lights on, they’re honking their horns, you know, people coming out of establishments, having a great time. It was really, really cool for the kids, and they’ll never forget it. I won’t myself. I hope we get a chance to recreate that Saturday night.”

“It’s amazing,” said Schultze. “I think they’re so proud of us, and the work we put in, and we’re so grateful that we have such a strong community to show out for us. They’re just...they’re loud man!”

Despite a 7-1 regular season record last season, Thorp was not eligible for the postseason. Now, in their first year of 8-player eligibility, the Cardinals look to do right by their predecessors, and show they’ve always belonged.

“One of the cool things about Friday night: When we walked off the field, those guys who were seniors last year were all waiting for us,” said Stokes. “They were cheering for us every game this year, and they were there, so I feel like they’re a big part of this too, so when we say it’s for the Brotherhood, it means not just this year’s team, but all the years that’ve played for us.”

The Cardinals will take on 10-0 Florence in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday afternoon at 1:00 pm.

