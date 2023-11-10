Two men charged in relation to illegal deer shining

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Clark County men are charged in relation to several incidents of illegal deer shining.

According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Cody Hamm and 27-year-old Kyle Hoffman, both of Medford, Wis., are accused of several incidents of illegal deer shining that took place Nov. 9 through Nov. 12 of 2022.

On Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 12:28 a.m., the men were contacted about shining deer after hours. Both men were suspects in a shining and shooting deer investigation from earlier in the week.

Hamm admitted to shining three deer in the Owen-Withee area prior to being contacted by authorities. A bow was found inside Hamm’s vehicle. Prior to being pulled over by law enforcement, Hoffman had thrown the spotlight out the window.

Hamm is charged with mistreatment of animals and two counts of illegal shining of deer or bears, as well as several related violations.

Hoffman is charged with two counts of illegal shining of deer or bears as a party to a crime, as well as several related violations.

