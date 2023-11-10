UW-Stout hosts memorial for fallen alumni

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Every year around Veterans Day, the University of Wisconsin-Stout honors their fallen alumni, including many who never got the chance to graduate.

Director of Student Services, Darrin Witucki, said they deserve to be recognized.

“Today is our fourth ceremony of the Hall of Heroes induction. We’ll be inducting Reed W. Jones from WWII and Andrew Bossert from the Iraq and Afghanistan era. The Hall of Heroes was established in 2013 with the original 40 people that we had researched,” Stecklein said.

Director of UW-Stout archives, Heather Stecklein, said they have been gathering information on the men being honored for quite some time now.

“Reed Jones started at Stout in the fall of 1939, and Andrew Bossert started at Stout in the fall of 1999. And it just so happened that we have a list of candidates, a list of people that we would like to honor,” Stecklein said.

It wasn’t up until the 21st century when Stout was able to recover information on their fallen alumni and start creating plaques.

“The Memorial Student Center is actually dedicated to the Stout students that have given their lives in service to their country. And in 1949, when it was dedicated, the chancellor really wanted to have a list of names, but the records were incomplete. So modern research and archive techniques have been able to help us track down people, substantiate them,” Witucki said.

“We have to have all the information that substantiates in our biography in order to put them in the hall. And so for every individual, we have to know their military rank, where they served. We need a good picture of them. We need to talk about their childhood, their time at Stout. Even about the circumstances of their death and where they’re buried,” Stecklein said.

Family of the two honored alumni attended in person and through livestream.

Witucki also said the university and its Veterans Club is putting on a series of weeklong events, with around 200 people estimated to participate.

Stout was recently named one of the best universities to serve military students and veteran status students by the Military Times.

