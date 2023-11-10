Veterans dish up at Hy-Vee for an annual event

On Friday the Eau Claire Hy-Vee served a free breakfast for veterans.
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Nov. 10, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hy-Vee is honoring veterans and active military members with a free breakfast for the 3rd year.

Hy-Vee’s Annual Veterans Day Breakfast was held on Friday at the Eau Claire store on Clairemont Avenue. All veterans and active-duty military members were offered a free buffet-style breakfast. The Hy-Vee Store Manager, Phillip Cook, said it’s an event the staff looks forward to every year.

“This is an exciting day for us,” Cook said.” “I mean some of the schools came and did thank you cards for the veterans, we got some swag coming for the veterans, and of course, we got the breakfast. We will pile it high and make sure they are full before they leave.”

Meanwhile, a Wisconsin vet with the Wisconsin National Guard, Dan Zabel, said it’s an event that makes veterans feel supported.

“It’s beneficial for a couple reasons,” Zabel said. “One, it shows the community that they do care for a certain group of people that sometimes may get unnoticed or not get some support that they might deserve. A second reason, kind of a benefit, it’s good for veterans to get together with fellow veterans.”

Cook said the breakfast will run from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. All veterans will also receive 15 percent off their grocery purchases at Hy-vee on Friday.

