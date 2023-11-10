Woman convicted in Dunn County homicide denied new trial

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman serving a life sentence in the death of an Eau Claire man in 2018 will not get a new trial.

The attorneys for Ezra McCandless, who was convicted of killing Alex Woodworth in 2018, filed a motion last year claiming McCandless did not have effective counsel and said the jury got incomplete and incorrect instructions on the evidence, among other things.

Today a Dunn County judge said the defense team in the case was very knowledgeable and said there was a large amount of evidence presented, and denied a new trial.

In 2019, a jury found McCandless guilty of First Degree Intentional Homicide after 3 hours of deliberation. McCandless had claimed self defense in the homicide.

