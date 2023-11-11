Badgers look to become bowl-eligible with win over Northwestern

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) look to become bowl-eligible for the 21st year with a win over the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5.)

The Badgers could see the return of running back Braelon Allen and wide receiver Chimere Dike, who were both hurt against Ohio State and did not play in Wisconsin’s loss at Indiana.

Wisconsin looks for their third-straight win over Northwestern and to snap a two-game losing skid.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke will likely start for the injured Tanner Mordecai, who broke his throwing hand in Wisconsin’s loss to Iowa. Locke is averaging 155 passing yards per game and has thrown five touchdowns this season. He has only thrown one interception this season, and has not thrown any picks during games which he started.

On defense, junior safety Hunter Wohler continues to lead the Badgers in total tackles at 85, which is second-most in the conference.

Wisconsin is in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten West, while Northwestern is fourth.

Kickoff is set for 2:30.

