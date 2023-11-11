Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.(PublicDomainImages from Pixabay via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cantaloupes sold under the brand name Trufresh are being recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed by Sofia Produce LLC, which operates out of Arizona.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label and sold from Oct. 16-23 are part of the recall.

The cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.

Consumers who bought the affected fruit are advised not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it for a refund. People who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gavel
Onalaska man accused of recording people in bathroom stalls
74-year-old Judy Herrewig is accused of shooting her boyfriend, 75-year-old Daniel Ray, during...
Monroe County woman accused of shooting her boyfriend
Eau Claire Costco
Inside look at new Eau Claire Costco
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Generic police lights
Review panel: Use of deadly force by officers in Rice Lake shooting was justified

Latest News

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
4 people shot on Alabama interstate, police say
Illegal Shining of Deer
Illegal Shining of Deer
Women Pleads Guilty to Employer Theft
Women Pleads Guilty to Employer Theft
McCandless Not Getting a New Trial
McCandless Not Getting a New Trial