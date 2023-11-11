Chippewa Valley pays tribute on Veterans Day

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Veterans Day is a federal holiday where those who served are recognized for their commitment to our country.

Here in the Chippewa Valley, it’s being honored in a variety of ways. One is a barbeque hosted by Minnesota Wire and Cable in Eau Claire.

CEO, Paul Wagner, hosted the annual event in celebration on Veterans Day.

“I’m a God fearing patriot who’s in love with freedom. And so right after 911, I started volunteering for the Association of U.S. Army. And then that turned into a, ‘hey, let’s celebrate the veterans,’ you know, on Veterans Day.”

Wagner said Veterans Day is more than just a holiday.

“The passion of taking care of those that take care of us, whether it’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, etc., A lot of these guys are old friends that just come back and shake your hand. So it’s their day.”

In another celebration, the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute dedicated 60 more Legacy Stones to the Chippewa Valley Veterans Park in Altoona.

Vietnam Veteran, Frank Bruyere, said he’s been going to the event for years and loves it.

“The veterans are still here today with us. I like the color of those stones, but the ones who were killed in action, being red represents the blood that they gave.”

Veterans Tribute Board of Trustees, Angela Deutschlender, said Veterans deserve more than they get.

“Just knowing that we are acknowledging their service is all they want. They just want to be remembered. So it makes us really proud to give an opportunity for all of these people to come and say thank you. We appreciate the sacrifices that you and your family made for our freedoms.”

There are now more than 2,000 stones in the park dedicated to fallen veterans.

