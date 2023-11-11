The Dunn County Historical Society unveils their Solar Victory Garden

The ribbon is cut on the Solar Victory Garden.
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 4 years in the making the Dunn County Historical Society has finally cut the ribbon on a new project that benefits the museum in many different ways.

After exceeding their fundraising goal of $177,000, construction for the museum’s new solar panel garden began in the summer.

The museum will use it to educate the community about STEM and create long term energy savings.

Melissa Kneeland, the Executive Director of the Dunn County Historical Society says that the name of the garden has special meaning behind it.

“We’ve named it the Solar Victory Garden in kind of homage to the victory gardens of World War II, which were about sustainability, and they were about community togetherness. They were about really providing for yourself. So they help us to also be sustainable and look towards the future. And it also helps us to teach the community about science and stem.”

The solar panels are not in use yet as they are waiting for one more part, but Kneeland believes they will have it up and running by the end of next week.

