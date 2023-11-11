The mid-point of November brings a stretch of mild and dry weather

Veterans Day Weekend kicked off with a mainly cloudy sky in Western Wisconsin as radar showed quite a bit of precipitation over the area this afternoon, though most of it did not reach the ground due to low-level dry air. Temperatures have not moved much from where we started the day as readings continue to hang out in the upper 30s and low 40s. A warm front will slowly lift northeast into Wisconsin tonight, keeping clouds around with more chances at a few showers and/or sprinkles as the air gradually saturates. The best chances will be along and especially north of I-94, where it appears cold enough for some snow to possibly mix in. Minor accumulations up to an inch can’t be ruled out over parts of Rusk and Taylor counties, but that will likely only occur if snowfall rates are somewhat high. Meanwhile, winds will turn breezy from the south and southeast as lows bottom out in the upper 30s across the Chippewa Valley. Clouds may start off our day tomorrow, but those will clear out by mid-morning with abundant sunshine in store as a cold front approaches from the west. It’ll be breezy from the south and southwest with mild afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s!

Turning mostly sunny ahead of an incoming cold front Sunday (WEAU)

The front will pass through dry tomorrow evening, only bringing a wind shift to the west as skies remain clear with temperatures starting out near the freezing mark on Monday. That said, our weather pattern this week will favor dry and unseasonably warm weather as a large and broad upper-level ridge becomes established over the Central United States. Southerly flow will also stick around, turning breezy at times, especially Tuesday and Thursday. The new work week will start off with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s as surface high pressure slides by to the south. By Tuesday, the high will be southeast of the state with return flow on the backside as a warm front traverses the Upper Midwest. Mild air will continue to filter in with temperatures reaching up around 60 under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Wednesday looks to be the peak of this stretch as we push into the low 60s with blue skies and sunshine in store. On Thursday, the warm front will be north of us while a low pressure system and trailing cold front slide towards the area from the Northern Plains. It’ll be our last day with highs in the low 60s as the boundary will pass through at night with northwesterly flow returning. As a result, we’ll be running closer to average in the upper 40s and low 50s with quiet conditions taking us into the start of gun deer season next weekend.

