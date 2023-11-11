SportScene 13 for Friday, November 10th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the final stop before the WIAA football state championships, with local teams looking to finally punch their tickets to Madison.

In division three Rice Lake takes on Notre Dame, Baldwin-Woodville battles Lodi in division four, Aquinas faces Horicon/Hustiford in division five, Grantsburg looks for their first trip in division six against defending champions Stratford, and Edgar slugs it out with Bangor in division seven.

