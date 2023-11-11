SportScene 13 for Friday, November 10th (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the final stop before the WIAA football state championships, with local teams looking to finally punch their tickets to Madison.

In division three Rice Lake takes on Notre Dame, Baldwin-Woodville battles Lodi in division four, Aquinas faces Horicon/Hustiford in division five, Grantsburg looks for their first trip in division six against defending champions Stratford, and Edgar slugs it out with Bangor in division seven.

The Blugolds women's hockey team readies for their matchup against Northland.
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 10th (Part 2)
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
Eau Claire Memorial swimmer Gabrielle Augustyn readies for a shot at multiple WIAA state...
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 9th