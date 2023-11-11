SportScene 13 for Friday, November 10th (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the final tip-off tournament held at Zorn Arena, the Blugolds women’s basketball team faced Pugent Sound.

In men’s basketball action, UW-Stout faced off with Mary-Hardin-Baylor.

The Blue Devils’ men’s hockey team was also in action, as they took on Lake Forest.

Plus, the Blugolds women’s hockey team duked it out with Northland.

Finally, the UW-Eau Claire football team readies for a tough season finale matchup against UW-Whitewater.

