‘Strides 4 Hope’ 5K raises money for Hope Village

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 2 clubs at Chippewa Falls Senior High School teamed up to raise money for a cause they are passionate about.

DECA and FBLA are two business clubs at CHI-HI hosting a Strides 4 Hope 5K to raise money for Hope Village, a non-profit that creates a tiny home village for those who need temporary housing.

Around 40 runners participated.

Emma Mcilquham, the Vice President of Community Service in DECA, says a big part of why they did the 5K is that some people from her school live in the Hope Village and she wants to support the non-profit.

“Not a lot of people know about it. And then when we went there and they told us, people are in our district, I think it’s important that people know the real impact of the unsheltered in our community and they were talking about it, how like it could be one thing that just sets them back and then they just don’t have anywhere to live”, says Mcilquham.

For more information on hope village and how to help, you can head here.

